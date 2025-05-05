Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 613,910 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 986,990 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 613,910 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $14,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,414 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Tripadvisor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $12.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $26.08.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.02 million. Analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.