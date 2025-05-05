Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $22.82 Million Stock Position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,280 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $22,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLUT. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,426,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,812,000 after purchasing an additional 299,300 shares during the period. Parvus Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,146,227,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,681,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,401,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,349,000 after buying an additional 25,422 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $308.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $248.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.30. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,129.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,930.08. The trade was a 54.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,130.50. This represents a 15.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

