Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $17.51 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $17,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $399.68 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $422.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.85.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,082. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.07.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

