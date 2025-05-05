Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $15.71 Million Stock Position in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,081,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,749 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 1.73% of Ivanhoe Electric worth $15,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,843,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,566,000 after buying an additional 589,456 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,557,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after acquiring an additional 130,807 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,323,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 495,325 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 708,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 191,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,708 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of IE opened at $6.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.74. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin acquired 50,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,137.28. The trade was a 7.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jordan Neeser bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,400. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $434,350. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $15.00 target price on Ivanhoe Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Ivanhoe Electric Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

