Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $13.57 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 598,388 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137,512 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $381,057,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 670.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER stock opened at $84.28 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.83 and its 200-day moving average is $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $176.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.81.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

