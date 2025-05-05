Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 349,732 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 349,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,826,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,356,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,136,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,459,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 10,441,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 104,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.7 %

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $74.89 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.37. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $369.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dolby Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 7,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,755.06. This trade represents a 19.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $1,517,633.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,037.50. This represents a 32.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.