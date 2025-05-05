Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 1,128,724 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 903.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128,724 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 1.29% of ARS Pharmaceuticals worth $13,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5,168.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,880,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,942,000 after buying an additional 3,807,074 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $6,576,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,469,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 929,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 238,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 467,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 168,201 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Shawver sold 50,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $615,024.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,255.80. The trade was a 19.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,696 shares in the company, valued at $107,744. This represents a 56.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,602 shares of company stock worth $1,311,041. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 0.86. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $86.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

