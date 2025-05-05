AlTi Global (ALTI) to Release Earnings on Monday

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $53.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.60 million. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 41.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, analysts expect AlTi Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

AlTi Global Stock Performance

Shares of ALTI stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. AlTi Global has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $455.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.