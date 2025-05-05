Alteri Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $55.74 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.80 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

