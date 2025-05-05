Alteri Wealth LLC Invests $75,000 in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,806,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 24,059 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $146,759.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,745,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,649,532.50. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 80,987 shares of company stock worth $485,382 over the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE GNT opened at $5.96 on Monday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $6.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

