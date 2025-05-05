Algert Global LLC Sells 63,552 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,552 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $51,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,773 shares in the company, valued at $916,485.80. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $89,673.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,756.85. This represents a 21.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,994 shares of company stock valued at $313,131. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACAD opened at $14.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.47. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94.

Several research firms have commented on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.87.

View Our Latest Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.