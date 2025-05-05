Algert Global LLC Purchases 45,235 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 160.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,235 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 957.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $87.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $103.56.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.10). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.42%.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $117,705.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,258.76. This represents a 7.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

