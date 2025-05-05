Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.07% of Tenet Healthcare worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 457,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,077,000 after purchasing an additional 48,580 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 83,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,758,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC opened at $148.21 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $109.82 and a twelve month high of $171.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.09 and its 200-day moving average is $136.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,022.54. This represents a 25.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (down previously from $153.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.19.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

