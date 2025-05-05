Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 460.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,691 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.60.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

AYI opened at $252.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.71. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.81 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

