Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.08% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 853,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,819,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,402,000 after buying an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRPT. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.95.

SRPT opened at $63.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.41. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In related news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. The trade was a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

