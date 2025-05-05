Algert Global LLC Has $8.25 Million Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 670.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 808.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,086.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,859.46. This trade represents a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,657.50. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,482 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 7.2 %

TTMI opened at $25.03 on Monday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $648.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About TTM Technologies

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.