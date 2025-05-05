Algert Global LLC Has $6.17 Million Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Algert Global LLC reduced its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,364 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 30.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,006 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,205.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 154,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 142,430 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 60.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 167,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 62,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 132,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,682 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $98.20 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $147.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 16.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

