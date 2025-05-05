Algert Global LLC Cuts Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,787 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,529 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.10% of Matador Resources worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Glenn W. Stetson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.53 per share, with a total value of $41,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,765.40. The trade was a 1.08 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Thomas Elsener bought 750 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $30,075.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 111,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,999.70. This represents a 0.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,464. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $41.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.74. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $66.89.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTDR. Stephens lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTDR

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.