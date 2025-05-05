Algert Global LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,119 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1,369.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $165.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.03. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $206.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on STRL shares. DA Davidson raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

