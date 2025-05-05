Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,870 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEM opened at $111.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $63.01 and a 52 week high of $126.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.88 and its 200-day moving average is $93.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Cfra Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

