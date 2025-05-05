AerSale (ASLE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $89.28 million for the quarter.

AerSale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.71 and a beta of 0.30. AerSale has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AerSale from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

