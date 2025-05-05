ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $23.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 0.57. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $25.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

