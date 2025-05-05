AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Short Interest Down 15.3% in April

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,300 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 894,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 275,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AIR shares. StockNews.com upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

AAR Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in AAR by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 279,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 4.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 510,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of AAR by 37.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR opened at $56.80 on Monday. AAR has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 202.86 and a beta of 1.40.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.13 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAR will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

