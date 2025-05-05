9,261 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Bought by Chapman Financial Group LLC

Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after buying an additional 116,256 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 103,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of BIPC opened at $38.34 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 119.44%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.