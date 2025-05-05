780,078 Shares in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Purchased by Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 780,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,851,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,156,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,879,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEUS opened at $61.99 on Monday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $62.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.35. The firm has a market cap of $105.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

