638,863 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Purchased by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 638,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,698,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 74,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $40.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

