5,567 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Nordson by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 695.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $192.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $165.03 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Nordson Profile



Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.



