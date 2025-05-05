5,044,054 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Acquired by Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,044,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,072,000. SPDR S&P Bank ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,008.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $52.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.54. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.