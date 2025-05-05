50,000 Shares in DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DTSQ) Bought by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DTSQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.56% of DT Cloud Star Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in DT Cloud Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DT Cloud Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in DT Cloud Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000.

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Stock Performance

DTSQ opened at $10.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

About DT Cloud Star Acquisition

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

See Also

