420 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Purchased by BlueSpruce Investments LP

BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,954,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,216,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $444,327,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 214,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,211,000 after purchasing an additional 74,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $89,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,304.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,103.95 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,136.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1,231.47.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

