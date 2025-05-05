4,122 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.42.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $187.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.46 and a 1 year high of $265.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.38.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

