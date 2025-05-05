382,808 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 382,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,654,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 632,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,335,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,030,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,711,000 after buying an additional 767,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000.

SPYV opened at $49.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

