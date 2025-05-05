377,930 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Acquired by Cat Rock Capital Management LP

Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 377,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,222,000. Shift4 Payments accounts for 5.1% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,094,317.56. The trade was a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,287,295.20. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380 over the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR opened at $82.13 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.10 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.31.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.31. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $368.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

