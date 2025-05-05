34,309 Shares in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Bought by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,912,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Talen Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Talen Energy by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLN opened at $225.94 on Monday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $258.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93.

TLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Talen Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.18.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

