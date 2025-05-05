33,561 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 33,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,074,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,644,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $76,281,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Newmont by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,520,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,150 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,385,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $51.50 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $131,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,051.46. This represents a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $90,785.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,408.36. The trade was a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

