248,912 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Purchased by Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 248,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.
Kyndryl Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $33.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on KD shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.
About Kyndryl
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
