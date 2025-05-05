226,788 Shares in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 226,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,454,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRAX. Wedbush lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $117.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $40.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $819.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.65. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.98.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by ($0.09). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 9,409.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

