22,500 Shares in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Acquired by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $38,410,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,360,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,245,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,473,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in uniQure by 453.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 613,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after buying an additional 502,684 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $291,628.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,461.66. This represents a 4.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 14,341 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $153,448.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,380.40. This trade represents a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,830 shares of company stock worth $961,401 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Stock Down 1.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QURE stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $809.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QURE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

