20,600 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $301,892.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,863.95. The trade was a 6.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $388,731.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,367. This trade represents a 21.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,736 shares of company stock worth $14,253,272. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SFM stock opened at $173.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.46 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.