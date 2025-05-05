19,662 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.5 %

QQQ opened at $488.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $306.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.64. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

