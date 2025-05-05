16,956 Shares in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $124.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.27 and its 200 day moving average is $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.54 and a 1 year high of $124.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 16,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $2,051,307.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463 shares in the company, valued at $57,231.43. This represents a 97.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 29,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,821,386.15. This trade represents a 25.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,806 shares of company stock worth $6,745,448. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BECN has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Friday, March 21st. Baird R W cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.35 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.78.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

