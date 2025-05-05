15,000 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Acquired by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,511,000 after acquiring an additional 92,428 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Teradyne by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,079 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,828,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,474 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,665,000 after purchasing an additional 94,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,234,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,331,000 after buying an additional 847,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TER. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.56.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $75.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.87. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $49,613.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,544.59. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $154,302.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,858.24. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,045 shares of company stock valued at $227,997. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

