1,205 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Acquired by Banque Transatlantique SA

Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,205 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,888,000 after buying an additional 232,539 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE RIO opened at $59.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.29.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

