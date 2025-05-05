120,360 Shares in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Purchased by Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 120,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC owned about 7.29% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 20,140 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock opened at $44.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.08 million, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

