1,169 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Caxton Corp

Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.7% of Caxton Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 238,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,696,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,239,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLD opened at $297.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $211.54 and a twelve month high of $317.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

