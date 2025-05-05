1,101,163 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,101,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,708,000. Centene makes up 2.1% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Centene by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Centene by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CNC stock opened at $60.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average is $60.48. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $80.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

