10,174 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Purchased by Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $427.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $366.05 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

