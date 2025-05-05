10,174 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Purchased by Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IT opened at $427.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $366.05 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.50.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
