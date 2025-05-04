Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Raised by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 482.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5,533.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $157.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $200.33.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.56%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,770. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total value of $201,029.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. This trade represents a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862 shares of company stock valued at $312,254 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

