Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Price Performance
UMMA opened at $24.99 on Friday. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $124.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.03.
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF
About Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF
The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.
