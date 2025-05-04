Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Price Performance

UMMA opened at $24.99 on Friday. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $124.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF

About Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF ( NASDAQ:UMMA Free Report ) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

