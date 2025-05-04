Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BIV opened at $76.12 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.63 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.65.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

